Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 751,089 Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 751,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWODW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWODW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.