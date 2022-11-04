Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Position in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBII. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 2,432.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandbridge X2 by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 123,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 Price Performance

NYSE:SBII opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Sandbridge X2 Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

About Sandbridge X2

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

