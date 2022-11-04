Cowen AND Company LLC Buys Shares of 371,191 Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODR)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 371,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RWODR opened at $0.14 on Friday. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Redwoods Acquisition Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

