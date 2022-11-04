Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $80,000 in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 124,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

AQST opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

