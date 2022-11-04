Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 768,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 202,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 440,937 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CHKEL opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.18. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47.

