Cowen Begins Coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised FREYR Battery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on FREYR Battery and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $12.94 on Monday. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

