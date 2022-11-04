Cowen Boosts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $47.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $312,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

