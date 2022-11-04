Cowen Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $279.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen to $279.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.47.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $201.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.04. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Tower

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

