Cowen Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.95.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

