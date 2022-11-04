Cowen Increases Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $42.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COHU. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Cohu Trading Down 2.8 %

COHU opened at $30.03 on Monday. Cohu has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at $869,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 444.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cohu by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

