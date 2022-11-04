CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of CRAI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.95. 69,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.58. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $830.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. Analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in CRA International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRA International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

