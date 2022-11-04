Credit Agricole S A Buys 418 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 115,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.50.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

SPGI traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $312.52. 54,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.90. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

