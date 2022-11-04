Credit Agricole S A Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after buying an additional 546,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 43,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,593,000 after buying an additional 518,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,063,000 after buying an additional 443,130 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $65,696,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $31,305,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.51.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.04. 56,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $71.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.