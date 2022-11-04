Credit Agricole S A Has $93.13 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2,786.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755,660 shares during the period. Jabil makes up about 2.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned 1.32% of Jabil worth $93,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 154.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Jabil by 309.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Jabil by 7.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jabil by 20.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,878 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

