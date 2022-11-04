Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $13.27 on Friday, reaching $128.26. 245,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.01 and its 200-day moving average is $175.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

