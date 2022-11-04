Credit Agricole S A Purchases 1,873 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after acquiring an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,251. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

