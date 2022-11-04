Credit Agricole S A Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 157.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 81,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 49,652 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $224,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.40. 21,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,641. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

