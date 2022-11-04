Credit Agricole S A Sells 14,638 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Welltower by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Welltower by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. 53,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,792. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.