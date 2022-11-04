Credit Agricole S A Sells 6,799 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 0.8% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Linde by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Linde by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Linde by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

LIN traded up $7.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.67. The stock had a trading volume of 64,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

