Credit Suisse Group Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $187.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.53.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

TT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.81. 21,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,508. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after acquiring an additional 150,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

