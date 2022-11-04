Credit Suisse Group Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $135.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.37.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 12.3 %

NYSE GPN opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 428.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California First Leasing Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $2,491,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 355.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.