Credit Suisse Group Cuts Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $32.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

PECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 802,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,255,000 after buying an additional 691,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,837,000 after buying an additional 1,176,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

