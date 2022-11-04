Credit Suisse Group Cuts Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $32.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.
PECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 802,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
