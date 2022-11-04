Credit Suisse Group Cuts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $118.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.44. 1,044,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $120.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 526,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

