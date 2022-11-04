Credit Suisse Group Cuts Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €140.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €146.00 ($146.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($173.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €200.00 ($200.00) to €180.00 ($180.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($145.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($160.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($126.00) to €104.00 ($104.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

WKCMF stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.00.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

