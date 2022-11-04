Credit Suisse Group Lowers CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target to $8.50

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CURO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CURO Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

CURO Group Dividend Announcement

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.07 million. CURO Group had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.97%.

Institutional Trading of CURO Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.