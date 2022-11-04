Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $140.56 and last traded at $140.56. 4,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,232,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 89,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 356,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the period.

