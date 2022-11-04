Criteo S.A. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Criteo in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Criteo’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.77. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,415 shares of company stock worth $1,937,186. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

