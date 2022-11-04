Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.08

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and traded as low as $36.74. Croda International shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 3,771 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($100.59) to GBX 8,300 ($95.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
