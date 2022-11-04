Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.08

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and traded as low as $36.74. Croda International shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 3,771 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($100.59) to GBX 8,300 ($95.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Croda International Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2503 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.