Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.60-$6.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.13.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $74.92. 58,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.73. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -32.35%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after buying an additional 629,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 267.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,313,000 after acquiring an additional 333,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 438,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

