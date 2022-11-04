Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.13.

Crown stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Crown by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

