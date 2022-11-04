Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.08. 66,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,450. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Crown by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 6.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

