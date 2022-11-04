Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Shares Up 20.7%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 20.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 6,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 8,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

