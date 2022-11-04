Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.08.

NYSE CFR opened at $154.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $158.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $90,072,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 118,846 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $11,460,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

