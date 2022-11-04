Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Noble Financial to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

CMLS opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $138.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.17). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $236.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth $8,515,000. Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 129.9% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 687,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 388,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cumulus Media by 255.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 133,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 264.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 117,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

