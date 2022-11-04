CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0278

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $810,686.00 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.93 or 0.31565550 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012328 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.