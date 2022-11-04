Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.7% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $487.98. 16,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,650,655. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

