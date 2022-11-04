Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 100 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.7% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. 382,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.61.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
