Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 651 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.8% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Shares of ULTA traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $421.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,022. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.25 and a 200-day moving average of $400.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

