DA Davidson Raises Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target to $135.00

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $528,385.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,325 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $528,385.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $50,134.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,041 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.