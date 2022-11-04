DA Davidson Raises Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target to $310.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $314.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $321.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.17.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

