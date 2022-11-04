DA Davidson Trims QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Target Price to $61.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QCR to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $816.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.95. QCR has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

