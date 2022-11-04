Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Danaher were worth $25,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

DHR stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.16. 92,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average is $264.57. The company has a market cap of $176.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

