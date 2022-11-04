Decentralized Social Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $427,368.00 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.16 or 0.00068171 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $149.10 million and $427,368.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

