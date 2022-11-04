Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VFL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $145,000.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

