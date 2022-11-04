Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 120

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 150 ($1.73) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DROOF. Citigroup lowered shares of Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.50) to GBX 114 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.94) to GBX 89 ($1.03) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Deliveroo stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 209,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,928. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

