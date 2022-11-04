Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dell Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $37.35 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.