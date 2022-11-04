Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DELL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

DELL stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

