Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Trading Down 1.6%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 14,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 19,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Apparel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Apparel ( NYSE:DLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

