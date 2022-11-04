DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.24

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.24 and traded as low as $24.78. DENSO shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 82,615 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.97.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

