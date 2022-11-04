Dero Reaches Market Cap of $61.46 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00022359 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $61.46 million and $192,367.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,144.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00319206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00121941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00747376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00582939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00230316 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,999,790 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

